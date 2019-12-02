Ross KITCHINGHAM

    Published in: The Press
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
KITCHINGHAM,
Ross William:
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Gladys Kitchingham. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy and Cedric Marsh (dec), June and James Gardiner (dec), Jocelyn (dec) and Victor Bielby, George and Jan Kitchingham, Margaret Smith (dec), Ian and Peggy Kitchingham (dec). Loved by all his family, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Ross Kitchingham, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond 8013. In keeping with Ross' wishes he has bequeathed his body to the Otago Medical School.

Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7, 2019
