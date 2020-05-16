HANSON, Ross:

Passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Son to Linda and Wally, and brother to Kelvin, Bruce and adopted sister Mary. Loved husband and soulmate of Jenny. Much loved father of Matthew and Daniel, and father-in-law of Katie. Adoptive dad of Ben, Ali, Kate and Robyn. Adopted "pops" of Odette and Luis and step-father-in-law of Steve and Luke. Remembered for his easygoing, generous, humble and caring nature. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Ross's life will be held in a few months.

"Those we do not hold in our arms, we can always hold in our hearts."



