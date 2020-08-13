GRUBB, Ross Stanley:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on August 11, 2020; aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Father, father-in-law, and step-father of Andrew and Karen, Liz and Alan Harkerss, and Suzan Moore. Grandpop of Lucy and Alice; and Phillip and Jess. Great-grandpop of Talia and Carter. A service celebrating Ross' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to The Grubb Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Due to our current reality, service numbers are limited and live streaming will be available.
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020