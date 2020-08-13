Ross GRUBB

Guest Book
  • "Good memories of Ross,great workmate at Pyne Gould..."
    - Wally Bell
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

GRUBB, Ross Stanley:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on August 11, 2020; aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Father, father-in-law, and step-father of Andrew and Karen, Liz and Alan Harkerss, and Suzan Moore. Grandpop of Lucy and Alice; and Phillip and Jess. Great-grandpop of Talia and Carter. A service celebrating Ross' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to The Grubb Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Due to our current reality, service numbers are limited and live streaming will be available.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.