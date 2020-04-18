CUNNINGHAM, Ross Alan:
Unable to bounce back anymore Dad passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 60 years of age. The dearly loved husband of the late Donna. The best dad to Lyn, Trudy and Alice, and father-in-law of Hamish, Daniel and Tim. Grumps to Sophie, Indi, Ollie, Connor and Lucy. Sincerest thanks to Julie and her team at Peacehaven (Iona Wing). Your support and care is truly appreciated and has been incomparable. A Memorial Service for Ross will be held at a later date. Message to 427 Racecourse Road, Invercargill, or to Ross' tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020