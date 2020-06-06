CLAPP, Ross Beaumont:
On June 2, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of 55 years of Christine (Payton). Loved and cherished father of Amanda and Liza and father-in-law to Stefan and Edward. Adored Opi (grandfather) of Sara, Jordan, Simon, Sam and William. Brother of Lynne and Mary. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at St John's and Nurse Maude who provided care in our time of need. Messages of condolences may be addressed to [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made directly to www.stjohn.org.nz A small private funeral will take place.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020