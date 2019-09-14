CAMERON, Ross:
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, peacefully at Rannerdale Veterans Village; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ada, much loved father of Gary, loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean and Jack (both deceased), Alan (deceased), Tom and Jean, Noeline (deceased) and Nancy (deceased), and a loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Messages to the Cameron family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Ross will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, September 18, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019