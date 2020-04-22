BLAKELY, Ross Moana:
Died April 17, 2020, aged 70, at Sumner, Christchurch. It is with deep sadness that we wish to announce the death of our lovely dad Ross.
'We will miss your humour, your funny stories and your great kindness'.
He will be dearly missed by his daughters Nichola and Jacqueline and his grandchildren Joshua, Charlie, Poppy and Bella-Rose. Due to the current lockdown there will not be a funeral but a memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish to send condolences (and we would love to hear any stories you may have), please contact: By email:
[email protected] or [email protected]
Or post: Jackie Stenberg, 48 Whitfield Street, Sumner, Christchurch
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020