Ross ALEXANDER

Guest Book
  • "ALEXANDER, Ross Hurst: Passed away on Friday, December 20,..."
    - Ross ALEXANDER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

ALEXANDER, Ross Hurst:
On Friday, December 20, 2019, on his 69th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Jan, father and father-in-law of James and Holly, and Simon and Milena. Loved brother of Peter, Keith, Grant, and David. And loved brother-in-law of Carolyn and Raymond Necklen. A loving uncle and great-uncle to his nephews and nieces. Ross will be remembered for his unique sense of humour, eclectic range of interests and for his quiet courage. At a later date there will be a celebration of Ross' life.
'Accept what life offers you and try to drink from every cup. All wines should be sipped, but with others,
drink the whole bottle.'

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.