ALEXANDER, Ross Hurst:
On Friday, December 20, 2019, on his 69th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Jan, father and father-in-law of James and Holly, and Simon and Milena. Loved brother of Peter, Keith, Grant, and David. And loved brother-in-law of Carolyn and Raymond Necklen. A loving uncle and great-uncle to his nephews and nieces. Ross will be remembered for his unique sense of humour, eclectic range of interests and for his quiet courage. At a later date there will be a celebration of Ross' life.
'Accept what life offers you and try to drink from every cup. All wines should be sipped, but with others,
drink the whole bottle.'
Published in The Press on Dec. 23, 2019