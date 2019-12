ALEXANDER, Ross Hurst:On Friday, December 20, 2019, on his 69th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Jan, father and father-in-law of James and Holly, and Simon and Milena. Loved brother of Peter, Keith, Grant, and David. And loved brother-in-law of Carolyn and Raymond Necklen. A loving uncle and great-uncle to his nephews and nieces. Ross will be remembered for his unique sense of humour, eclectic range of interests and for his quiet courage. At a later date there will be a celebration of Ross' life.'Accept what life offers you and try to drink from every cup. All wines should be sipped, but with others,drink the whole bottle.'