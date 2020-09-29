HOLENBERGH,
Dr. Rosita Maria:
At Sydney on September 22, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital. Beloved of her son Jonathon Young and his wife Catherine, beloved of her daughter Nicola Young and her husband Janos Siess, loving grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Madeleine Hoevels Young and Pieter Hoevels respectively, loving grandmother of Alexander Young and Harriet Young, loving grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Laurence and Claire Young respectively, loving great-grandmother of Noah and Louis. Beloved stepmother of Christine Mackey and beloved of her family Peter, Neave, Clare and Declan, beloved stepmother of Stephen Gibson and beloved of his family Fiona, Milla, Jayden and Luke, beloved stepmother of Kimball Gibson. Widow of Dr Donald Morton Tait Gibson. A memorial service will be held at 10am October 8th at St Swithun's Anglican Church, Pymble, NSW, Australia. Refreshments will be served after the service in the Church hall. Current restrictions will limit attendance to 65 mourners and the service will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Swithun's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Enquiries and messages can be sent to Jonathon and Nicola Young at [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 29, 2020