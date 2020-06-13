TAYLOR,
Rosina May (Rose):
On June 8, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Leslie, Sandra and John Beatty (Brisbane), Glenn and Jennifer (Sydney), loved grandmother of Michelle, Andrew and Aiden, loved great-grandmother of James, and Kyle. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their help and special care. Messages may be addressed to the Taylor family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private graveside service has been held for Rose and Eric.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020