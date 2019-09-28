CHOLMONDELEY,
Rosene Valerie:
On September 19, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Donald, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Erie, loved nana of Dimity, beloved sister of Bruce, Carmen, Barbara (deceased), Robert, and Johnny (deceased). In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital for their compassionate care and support of Rosene and her family. Messages to the Cholmondeley Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Rosene's life will be celebrated in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, October 1, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019