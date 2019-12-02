THURLOW, Rosemary
Eleanor (nee Godart):
Died peacefully, in her 90th year, at Murchison Hospital, on November 28, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Gwyn Wilfred Thurlow, loved mother of Stephen, Peter, David, Gwillym, Rebecca (deceased), and Sally. Mother-in-law to Buck, Suzanne, Donna, Anthony, Rose and Jess. Grandmother to Gwyn, Jane, Brent, Michelle, Sean, Monica, Harley, Roger, Samuel, Natasha, Annika, Ryan, Lisa, Luke, Maxwell, Mikaela. Great-grandmother to Nita, Oliver, Isabella, Piper, Eva, Frederick and Ari. Special thanks for the care and commitment by the staff at the Murchison Hospital. A private cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held in Murchison, details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019