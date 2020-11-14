ROSS, Rosemary Marilyn
(Rose) (nee Franklin):
On November 12, 2020, at Parklands Care Home, in her 75th year. Dearly loved sister of the late Joceline Fletcher (her twin), Mark and Kate, Warwick and Liz (UK) and Allison Franklin. Much loved auntie of Lisa and Shane Fletcher, and Laura Franklin, and great-aunt of Stephen and Nicholas.
Forever remembered.
Special thanks to the staff of the Rimu Ward at Parklands Care Home for their excellent care. Messages to the family of Rosemary Ross c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Rosemary will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, November 18, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020