O'BRIEN, Rosemary Ellen
(neé Sheard):
On December 21, 2019, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family, aged 60 years. Loving wife and best friend of Peter, proud and loving mum of Nathan (London), and Abbey, mother-in-law of Catherine, cherished and doting Nanny Rose to, Tobey, Decan, and Lila.
'May she Rest in Peace'
Loved daughter to Trevor and Nora. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Marguerite, Anne and Mike, Marie and Brent, Kevin and Dorrelle. Step-mother to Carlene and Joe, Matthew and Laurie, Gabrielle and Raffael, and Julia, step-grandmother of Hazel, Molly, Ira, Harvey, and Nellie. Sister-in-law of Bernard and Helen, Helen and Barry, Warren, Angela, and Liz. Special thanks to Dr Mark Smith and team at the Haematology Department at Christchurch Hospital, for their care of Rosemary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rosemary O'Brien, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Rosemary will be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 30, at 12.00 noon, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019