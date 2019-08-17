McMULLAN, Rosemary:
Passed away on August 13, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 69 years. Loved mum of Wayne, treasured sister and sister-in-law of Bill, Ron and Ellen, and Sandra and Les, loved aunty of Brent, Paul, and Karen. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their care of Rosemary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rosemary McMullan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. At Rosemary's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019