Rosemary GORDON-SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary GORDON-SMITH.
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St James Anglican Church
Turramurra Sydney
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
webcast at the following link:
tiny.cc/gordon-smith Hamilton Funerals +612 9449 5544
View Map
Death Notice


GORDON-SMITH,
(nee Maling)
Rosemary Maxine:
02.08.1941 - 29.10.2020
Late of Sydney.
Elder daughter of the late James Richard (Dick) Maling and Elizabeth Chisholm (Betty) Maling.
Dearly loved wife of Warwick.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Emily; and Alistair and Alexandria.
Devoted grandmother to Josie, Lila and Miles.
The funeral service for Rosemary will be held at St James Anglican Church, Turramurra Sydney, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10.30am AEST.
The service will be webcast at the following link:
tiny.cc/gordon-smith



Hamilton Funerals
+612 9449 5544
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.