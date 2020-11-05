GORDON-SMITH,
(nee Maling)
Rosemary Maxine:
02.08.1941 - 29.10.2020
Late of Sydney.
Elder daughter of the late James Richard (Dick) Maling and Elizabeth Chisholm (Betty) Maling.
Dearly loved wife of Warwick.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Emily; and Alistair and Alexandria.
Devoted grandmother to Josie, Lila and Miles.
The funeral service for Rosemary will be held at St James Anglican Church, Turramurra Sydney, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10.30am AEST.
The service will be webcast at the following link:
tiny.cc/gordon-smith
Hamilton Funerals
+612 9449 5544
