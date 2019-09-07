CHAPMAN,
Rosemary Ellen (nee Kirk):
On September 5, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay, Neroli and Ross, and Iona and Peter, grandma of Angelique, and Aleshia; Melanie, and Travis; Llewellyn, Madeleine, and Natalie, great-grandma of Katelyn, James, and Zara. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Ward C2, Burwood Hospital for the care and attention given to Rosemary. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rosemary Chapman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Rosemary will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 10, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019