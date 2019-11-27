CARNEY,
Rosemary (Rosie):
Passed away peacefully after her 2 year journey with motor neuron disease, aged 71. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bill married for 47 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and Wayne, Brian and Anna. Treasured Nanny of Bailey, Flynn, Matilda Rose, Evelyn and Olive. Loved little sis and sister-in-law of Terry, Brian and Chris. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Messages c/- the Carney family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the R.S.P.C.A would be appreciated and may be made at the service. At Rosie's request bright colours are to be worn. A Funeral Mass for Rosie will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 116 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, on Friday, November 29, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019