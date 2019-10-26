BLOXHAM, Rosemary Anne
(nee Rudkin):
On October 22, 2019, peacefully in her 78th year, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Raines Bloxham, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kent and Roy, Matthew and Belinda, Sara and Brent, and Olivia and Kris. Dearly loved Nan of Victoria, Max, Hamish, Will, Lucy, Myia, and James. Messages for the Bloxham Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. A special thanks to Rosemary's siblings for their wonderful care and support shown, especially over the last few weeks. In keeping with Rosemary's wishes a private cremation has been held and a Private Family Service will follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019