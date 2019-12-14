Rosemary AUTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary AUTON.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

AUTON,
Rosemary Evelyne Anne
(nee Holly):
Passed away peacefully at Burlington Village, Christchurch, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonia and Brian. Loved Grandma of Eve and Meg. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Mavis Holly. Many thanks to the staff at Burlington Village for all their loving care of Rosemary. Messages to the Auton family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Rosemary's wishes a private cremation has taken place.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.