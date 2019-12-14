AUTON,
Rosemary Evelyne Anne
(nee Holly):
Passed away peacefully at Burlington Village, Christchurch, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonia and Brian. Loved Grandma of Eve and Meg. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Mavis Holly. Many thanks to the staff at Burlington Village for all their loving care of Rosemary. Messages to the Auton family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Rosemary's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019