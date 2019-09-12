COVENEY, Rose:
On September 12, 2019, at Avonlea Rest Home, aged 96 years. Greatly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother of Peter, Bernadette, Michael, and Paul, and their families. Loved nana to Craig, Ryan, Natalie, and Adam, and great-nana of Conor, Lachlan, Alexander, and Heidi. Thanks to the Avonlea staff for all their loving care. Messages to the Coveney family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Spencer Street, Addington, on Saturday, September 14, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019