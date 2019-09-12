Rose COVENEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose COVENEY.
Death Notice

COVENEY, Rose:
On September 12, 2019, at Avonlea Rest Home, aged 96 years. Greatly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother of Peter, Bernadette, Michael, and Paul, and their families. Loved nana to Craig, Ryan, Natalie, and Adam, and great-nana of Conor, Lachlan, Alexander, and Heidi. Thanks to the Avonlea staff for all their loving care. Messages to the Coveney family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Spencer Street, Addington, on Saturday, September 14, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.