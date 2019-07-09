CARRUTHERS, Rose

(Gertrude Margaret Rose)

(nee Mann):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the O'Conor Home, Westport, to join with her much beloved and devoted husband Dudley. Much loved daughter of the late Lizzie and Bill Mann, loved niece of the late Naomi and Bill Mann, loved sister-in-law of the late Fay and Joe McAuliffe, much loved and cherished auntie of Michael McAuliffe, Linda Hassan, Dianne and Graham Fahey, and Karen Girdler and all their families, loved and very special cousin of Margaret and Lofty Battershall, Les and the late Thelma Martin, and the late Bill and Delia Mann and their families, and a very devoted friend of Evelyn, and Rona. Aged 78 years. Thank you to all the caring staff of O'Conor Home for your wonderful care for Rose. Messages to 19 Domett Street, Westport 7825. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children Heart Foundation are appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at Saint John's Anglican Church, Lyndhurst Street, Westport, on Thursday, July 11, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller

Funeral Services F.D.A.N.Z.



