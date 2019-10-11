BATCHELOR,
Rose Jocelyn (nee Page):
Peacefully, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, aged 53 years. One true love of Alan. Devoted and caring mother of Cam. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Rachel, Liz and Simon, and Cath and Gordon. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ken and the late Helen. Dearly loved "extra sister" of Phil, Julie and Murray, Richard, Maria and Carl, and Andrew and Ellen. Dearly loved "extra daughter" of Maureen and the late Owen. Dearly loved by all her nieces, nephews, and great nieces. Special thanks to Chris Atkinson and Bernie Fitzharris of St George's Cancer Care, and the wonderful caring staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Rose. Messages may be addressed to the Batchelor family, C/- PO Box 3179, Christchurch 8140. At Rose's request absolutely no flowers; please make donations to Nurse Maude Hospice online at nursemaude.org.nz
A celebration of Rose's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, Tomorrow (Saturday), October 12, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 11, 2019