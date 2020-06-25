BURGESS, Rosalind Mary:
Late of Budds Beach, born in New Zealand, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love, on June 19, 2020, aged 78 years. Beloved daughter of Phyllis and Frank (both dec), cherished mother of Brian, Stephanie and Michael and their families. Dearest sister of Terry and Camille, Jennifer, John and Elizabeth.
A chapter completed,
A page is turned
A life well lived,
A Rest well earned.
Rosalind will be sadly missed by the ''Budds Beach Social Club.'' Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Rosalind's funeral service, to be held at the graveside, Southport Lawn Cemetery, Melia Court, Southport on Friday June 26, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 25, 2020