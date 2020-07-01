McHUGH, Rosalie May:
(Formerly of Swannanoa) Passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Rest Home, Rangiora, on June 30, 2020, in her 78th year. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette, Gerald, Sandra and Lionel, Raewyn and Jason. Loving Grandma to 10 grandchildren. Loved and respected sister and sister-in-law. The family wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge the wonderful caring staff at Charles Upham Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made at the service. Messages to be sent to the McHugh family C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A funeral service for Rosalie will be held in the St Peter Chanel Parish, St Mary and St Francis de Sales Church, Chervier Centre, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Monday, July 6, at 1.00pm. Thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 1 to July 4, 2020