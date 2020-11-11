Rosalie MASON

Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Trinity Church
2 Mclaughlins Road
Darfield
Death Notice

MASON,
Rosalie Elizabeth Letitia:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and companion of Roger. An adored mother and mother-in-law of Jude and Neil, Jane and Richard, and John and Sonya. Treasured Nana and Nanny of Sophie and Adam, Todd, Anna and Matt, Georgie, Sam and Sian. A very special companion of Stevie.
"If our love could have saved you Mum, you would have lived forever"
Messages for Rosalie's family may be posted to the Mason Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A Celebration of Rosalie's life will be held at Trinity Church, 2 Mclaughlins Road, Darfield, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020
