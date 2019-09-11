MAW, Rosaleen Teresa:
On September 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rosebank Resthome East Wing, Ashburton. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Loved mother and mother-in-law Judith and David Letham, the late Mark, Peter and Karen, Marion and Peter Truman, Susan and Mike Rose, Christopher, the late Barry, David and Emma, and loved Grandma of George; Kate; Brian, and Adam; Sophia, Toby, and Annabel. Messages to the Maw Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be welcome and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Rose's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Name, Sealy Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, September 12, commencing at 11.00am, followed by Interment at the Rakaia Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019