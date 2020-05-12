WILLIAMS,
Ronald Graham (Ron):
On May 9, 2020 at home, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband to Josie. Loved father and father-in-law of Brenda and Lance, Helen and Matt, Wendy and Colin, and Joanne and Mike. Adored Grandad to his grandchildren and Poppa to his great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Special thanks to Dr A Manning, Palliative Care and District Nurses for their support and care for Ron. In accordance with Ron's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 12, 2020