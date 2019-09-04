TIMUTIMU,
Ronald Sinclair (Ron):
On August 31, 2019, at Rosewood Rest Home. Loved husband of Kiwi, son of the late Taurua and Maria, father and father-in-law of Daniel and Marilyn, Jason and Rezel, Terence and Rose, and the late Karen. Special grandad of Blake, Dwayne, Lance, and Simeon, great-grandad of Paytyn, Tohu, and Isla. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ronald Timutimu, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ron will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.00am, followed by burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019