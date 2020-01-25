SYDNEY, Ronald (Ron):
On January 22, 2020, Ron peacefully slipped away at home surrounded by his whanau, after a short illness. Dearly loved son-in-law of the late Joan and Pat Insall, treasured brother-in-law of David and the late Heather Leitch (Nelson), Natalie and the late Des Sutherland (Rangiora), Denise deGarnhan (Nelson), and Wendy and Steve McLennan (Lincoln), much loved and respected "Uncle Ron", and great-uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.
Fly free beautiful spirit
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020