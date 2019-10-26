SWAN, Ronald David
(Ron, Swannie):
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Auckland Hospital, aged 68 years. Dearly loved partner of Lynn, loved father and father-in-law and best friend of Antonella and Rob, James and Yan, and Andrew and Selena, loved pop of Jacob, India-Rose, Jaron, Oliver, William, Emily and Grace, Great-Pop of Kody, Bree-Ana, Jaxon, and long-time friend of Stella. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rose and John, Laurence and Sylvania, Larraine and Brian, Craig and Julie, Pauline and Te Hira, a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the Doctors and staff whom has been involved with Ron's care. Messages may be addressed to the Swan Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 29, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019