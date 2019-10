SWAN, Ronald David(Ron, Swannie):On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Auckland Hospital, aged 68 years. Dearly loved partner of Lynn, loved father and father-in-law and best friend of Antonella and Rob, James and Yan, and Andrew and Selena, loved pop of Jacob, India-Rose, Jaron, Oliver, William, Emily and Grace, Great-Pop of Kody, Bree-Ana, Jaxon, and long-time friend of Stella. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rose and John, Laurence and Sylvania, Larraine and Brian, Craig and Julie, Pauline and Te Hira, a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the Doctors and staff whom has been involved with Ron's care. Messages may be addressed to the Swan Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 29, at 10.00am.