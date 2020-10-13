SUMMERFIELD,
Ronald Neil:
On October 10, 2020, unexpectedly passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Laraine. Much loved father of Toni, Brent, Gavin and Tina. Loved father-in-law of Maggie, Andrea and Tracey. A very proud grandad of Jaimee, Kayla, Lachlan, Callum, Brooke, Natalie, Thomas, Michael and Cameron. Loved brother of Ian, Johnny and the late Shirley. The family would like to thank Ward 24 of Christchurch Hospital for their outstanding care and support. Messages to the Summerfield family can be sent to C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, October 16, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020