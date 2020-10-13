Ronald SUMMERFIELD

Guest Book
  • "our condolences go out to lorraine and the summerfield..."
    - john jennifer jones
  • "We are so sad to hear of Ron's passing. Please accept our..."
    - Lois and Dick Webb
  • "I remember Ron as an efficient, personable President of the..."
    - Heather Giles
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

SUMMERFIELD,
Ronald Neil:
On October 10, 2020, unexpectedly passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Laraine. Much loved father of Toni, Brent, Gavin and Tina. Loved father-in-law of Maggie, Andrea and Tracey. A very proud grandad of Jaimee, Kayla, Lachlan, Callum, Brooke, Natalie, Thomas, Michael and Cameron. Loved brother of Ian, Johnny and the late Shirley. The family would like to thank Ward 24 of Christchurch Hospital for their outstanding care and support. Messages to the Summerfield family can be sent to C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, October 16, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.

Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020
