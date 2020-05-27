SERCOMBE, Ronald Ralph
(Ron) (Neddie):
RAF/RNZAF - NAC/Air NZ
Passed away peacefully at Russley Village on Monday, May 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilary. Adored dad and father-in-law of Graham and Lynne, Kim and the late John. Loving Granddad to Brennan, Andy, Lucy, Matthew and Molly. Proud Great-Granddad to Lia and Charlie. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the loving staff at Ashley Suite, Russley Village. Those who wish to attend the funeral please contact Kim via email [email protected] due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in The Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020