SAVAGE,
Ronald Bryan (Bryan):
Ngaire, Nicola and Grant, Jeffrey, Tracey and Mark and Ashley, Rebecca and Laura would like to say heartfelt thanks to family and friends for all your support prior to and at the time of Bryan's death. Your flowers, cards, baking, visits, phone calls, messages and your attendance at Bryan's funeral service including donations to St John were very much appreciated by all of us, as is your on-going support at this difficult time. Thanks also to Marshlands Family Health Centre, HealthCare NZ, Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals and St John for all their care of Bryan over the last couple of years. Please accept this as a personal expression of our gratitude.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019