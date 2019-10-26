Acknowledgment

SAVAGE,

Ronald Bryan (Bryan):

Ngaire, Nicola and Grant, Jeffrey, Tracey and Mark and Ashley, Rebecca and Laura would like to say heartfelt thanks to family and friends for all your support prior to and at the time of Bryan's death. Your flowers, cards, baking, visits, phone calls, messages and your attendance at Bryan's funeral service including donations to St John were very much appreciated by all of us, as is your on-going support at this difficult time. Thanks also to Marshlands Family Health Centre, HealthCare NZ, Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals and St John for all their care of Bryan over the last couple of years. Please accept this as a personal expression of our gratitude.



Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers