SAVAGE,
Ronald Bryan (Bryan):
On September 2, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Ngaire for 60 years. Loving and much loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Grant, Jeff, and Tracey and Mark. Treasured grandad of Ashley, Rebecca, and Laura. Loved brother of Joy Baxter (Wanaka). Messages may be addressed to the Savage family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rbsavage0209. A Celebration of Bryan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 5, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019