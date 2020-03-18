SALTHOUSE,
Ronald Henry (Ron):
Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on March 15, 2020, aged 87. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Brenda for almost 64 years. Much loved Dad of Eve, Jean, Mark and Matthew, and loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad of their partners and children. Thanks to the staff of Ward 25 and 26 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Dad. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1.30pm. Messages to the Salthouse family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Donations in honour of Ron can be made to Canteen online at bit.ly/rhsalthouse1503
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020