RAMAGE,
Ronald Andrew (Ron):
On February 7, 2020, peacefully at Burlington Village Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Clarice, much loved Dad of Reuben, Vicki (UK), Brent, Chris, and the late Paul. Also loved Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages 98c Lake Terrace Road, Christchurch 8061. A Service of Remembrance and Farewell to Ron will be held in the Woodland Memorial Gardens Chapel, cnr Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, February 12, at 10.00am, followed by interment in the Ruru Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 10, 2020