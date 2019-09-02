Ronald MUNRO

Guest Book
  • "Lots special memories Thinking of you Memories are the..."
    - Ailsa Gould
  • "To dear Ron's family thinking of you all with love and..."
    - Marg and Phil Warren
  • "Deepest sympathy . John Garrick Rangiora"
  • "Great memories of Ron,especially during the 'stock firm'..."
    - Jill&Wally Bell
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

MUNRO,
Ronald Norman (Ron):
Peacefully on August 29, 2019, in loving care of the Talbot Park staff, and surrounded by loving family, in his 81st year. Loving husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Grant Hastie (Ashburton), Andrew and Tony (Christchurch), Sarah Ryan (Pleasant Point), and Hamish and Liz (Pleasant Point). Loved and much treasured Grandad of Oliver and Jack, Jacob, Ella and Samuel; Lachlan and Harry. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 9 Bishop Rd, RD 13, Pleasant Point 7983.

Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2019
