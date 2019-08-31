MUNRO, Ronald Norman:
Passed away peacefully at Talbot Park, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Much loved eldest son of the late Alf and Nell Munro, and brother and brother-in-law of Joan and the late Bob Doake, John and Raelene, Graeme and Michele, and Alan and Claire. Loved cousin of Jeanette and the late Russell Robertson, Heather and Allan Duthie, Shirley and Michael Ussher and the Stirling family. Loved and respected uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Will be sadly missed.
Run with the wind Dear Ron
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019