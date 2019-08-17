MORRISON, Ronald (Ronnie):

Deb, Hollie, Joe and Jonty, would like to sincerely thank everybody for their support, love, kindness, flowers, baking and meals shown to us throughout Ronnie's illness and recent passing. Words cannot explain how grateful we are as a family. Special thanks to Ces and Di Patrick, Northwood Medical Doctors and John Davies.

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So loved, so missed and so very dear.

As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.



