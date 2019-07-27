MORRISON, Ronald Joseph
(Ronnie): SBStJ
On July 24, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital Intensive Care Unit; aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Debs, cherished Pa of Hollie and Joe (JJ) Howland, idolised Boppy and best mate of Jonty. A loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
"As we loved you, so we miss you; in our memory you are near. Loved, remembered, and longed for always, bringing many a silent tear"
The family wish to acknowledge the tender care for our Ronnie from the staff at ICU North, Christchurch Hospital and to Ces and Di Patrick. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little People of New Zealand, an organisation dear to our Ronnie's heart would be appreciated and can be made on-line at bit.ly/rjmorrison2407. Messages to the Morrison family c/o P O Box 11101, Christchurch, 8443. A Celebration of Ronnie's life will be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 30, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019