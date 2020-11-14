MILLS,
Ronald Funnell (Ron):
On November 12, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving girls. Dearly loved husband of the late Noela. Loved and loving father of Christine and Graeme, Pauline and Tony, and Janice. Loved pop to all his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Cashmere View for their wonderful care of Dad. Messages may be addressed to the Mills family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 18, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020