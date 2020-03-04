McQUILLAN, Ronald (Ron):
On February 29, 2020, Ron passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Audrey, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Wendy and Ross, Heather and Barry, Alison and Ian, Jenni and Paul, loved Grandad Ron of Kate and Simon, Sophie and Ashley, and Julia; Daniel and Chloe, Ronan and Jess; Jessica and Lynden, Olivia and Patrick, Thomas and Alex; Laura and Jack, Aimee and Tahu, and Lily; loved Great-Grandad Ron of Millie, George, Ned, Jonty, and Phoebe; Monty, and Ivy; Arthur; Mabel, and Arthur. Special thanks to all the team at Elms Court Lifecare, E.D and A.M.A.U Christchurch Hospital for the wonderful care and support given to Ron. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ron McQuillan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Ron's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020