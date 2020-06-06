Ronald MCDOUGALL (1939 - 2020)
  • "May this candle light the way for the rest of your journey...."
    - Ellie Nelson
  • "To Jan and Jackie and family, Our thoughts are with you all..."
    - Jenny Lamont
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
Death Notice

McDOUGALL,
Ronald George (Mac):
1939 - 2020
RNZAF # 78898
Sadly passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a short illness. Devoted husband and best mate to Jan, and a cherished brother to Trish and Tony (Chch). Loving father to Leigh and Rodney (Melbourne), Andrew and Sandra (Chch), Alistair (Wellington), Stuart (Chch), Jackie (Blenheim), and grandfather to Michael, Jenna, and Carter.
'Forever fishing and
telling stories'
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice can be made at the service. A Memorial Service will be held for Ron in the Galbraith Funeral Services Chapel, on Friday, June 19, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
