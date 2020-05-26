McBRIDE,
Ronald James (Ronnie):
On May 24, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends; aged 65 years. Dearly adored partner of Jacqui Hutton, much loved father and father-in-law of Corinna and James Burrowes, loved grandad of Kayla, Charlize, Oakley, and Alli. A loved son of the late John and Joyce McBride, a loving brother and brother-in-law of Dennis, Gavin and Alison, Julie and John, Murray, Karen and Phil, and Bev and Lindsay. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the staff at Nurse Maude and Dr Kathy Davey for their care and compassion extended to Ronnie. Messages to the McBride family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 26, 2020