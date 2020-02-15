MARSH,
Ronald William (Ron):
Unexpectedly at home on February 12, 2020, in his 70th year. Loved partner and soulmate of Kieran White, loved father of Ceri, loved grandfather of Lucas, and Macsen, loved brother of Brian and Marion, Caryl and Grant, loved brother-in-law of Greg and Kit, David and Jocelyn, Lesley and Bruce, and a loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service for Ron will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, February 17 at 10.30am, followed by a private Cremation Messages to The Marsh Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020