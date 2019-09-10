MANGIN,
Ronald Francis (Ron):
17.02.1929 – 08.09.2019
Ron passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Betty, loving father and father-in-law of Derelie (Dee) and Les, and Richard and Sarah, much loved granddad of Matthew, Thomas, Hannah and Ben. Special thanks to Dr Andrew Osborne (Ilam), Dr Clive Low and to all the exceptional Doctors and Nurses at Christchurch Hospital. Thanks also to the staff of St John for their compassionate care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ron Mangin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 13, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019