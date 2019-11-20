MALINS, Ronald Norman:
On November 19, 2019, aged 83, after a long courageous battle. Loved husband of Mildred, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Michelle and Robert Dixon (Brisbane), Jeanette and Stuart Blackler, Stephanie and Raymond Rathgen (dec) and Barry Thompson, proud Granddad of Joel, and Tiana Dixon, Hayden, and Amy Blackler, Hamish, and Nathan Rathgen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Annita and the late John Edwards, Alisoun and the late Lance Mitchell, Anthony and Sue. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at St Phillips All Saints Church, Luxmoore Road, Timaru, on Friday, November 22, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 34a Elloughton Crescent, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019