KAY, Ronald Geoffrey:
Passed away peacefully at Edmund Hillary Village, aged 90, on January 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband for 61 years of Gill. Loved father of Tim, Peter and Soozie, and father-in-law of Catherine, Helen and Greg. Loving Pop of Ollie, Chris, Maddy and Emma. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Friday, January 31, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
www.breastcancerfoundation. org.nz would be appreciated.
Aroha Funerals
09 5270266
Published in The Press on Jan. 28, 2020