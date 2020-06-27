HORTON,
Ronald Derek Robert (Ron):
On Friday, June 12, 2020, passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge Rest Home in Paraparaumu, aged 74 years. Loved son of Irene Margaret Hawkesley (nee Horton), brother of Sharon Ryan (nee Lonergan), nephew of Joseph (Joe) Horton, Syd Peters and Don Peters, cousin of Karen Prebble (nee Horton). Born in Hammersmith, London, UK. Lived in NZ (1968-1980), UK (1980-1984), Christchurch, NZ (1984-1992), Vancouver, Canada and US (1992-2016), and NZ (2016-2020). Ron is survived by his daughter Fiona Irene Horton from his first wife, Pamela Stephens, and sons Andrew Robert Horton and Ashley David Horton from his second wife Lorraine Rae Horton (nee Brown), and two grandchildren Alexander James Absalom-Horton and James William Horton. Messages to Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020